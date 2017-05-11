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All Photos/outdoor/locations : desert/landscapes : gardens

Outdoor Desert Gardens Design Photos and Ideas

The reading nook corridor has a sizeable sliding glass door that pockets into more glass, with thresholds flush between the cork floors on the interior and the large format porcelain tile on the exterior. The center of the atrium is filled with raked 1/8” Desert Gold crushed granite.
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
One of the home’s water features adorns a space between the bedrooms and main home. "We treat all the water from the house to clean them for irrigating the rest of the house," relates Elizarraras.
"The client’s goals were to create an open and light-filled home that maximized views of the Coachella Valley below and the Santa Rosa mountains to the south and west," says designer Stuart Silk Architects. Thunderbird Heights Residence enjoys a fluid connection between the primary indoor rooms and the outdoor terraces both for entertaining and casual outdoor living.
This also made it possible to include a pool that seamlessly joins with the rear terrace, since the rocky terrain prevented excavation work.
“The loggia poles around the hose at all patio areas were painted a dark green. We had them sanded to bring back their original rustic wood glory.”
Outside, Young incorporated decomposed granite, native plant species, and large date palms. She moved a lot of rocks around to add to the natural desert feel she wanted for the property.
Casa De Plegado
Astounding views of palm trees and the surrounding Palm Springs landscape are provided from 360-degree exterior views.
"Palm Springs is singular, and I wanted to create a hotel that captures its essence—groovy modern architecture meets Hollywood glamour—and crank it up a notch," Jonathan Adler said of his design at the Parker Palm Springs.
Lush, tropical landscapes designed by Judy Kameon blanket the Parker Palm Springs.
Beckmann and Trowbridge are the co-owners of this resort-style property, which they started working on eight years ago. They describe their unique architectural project as a "micro-resort—a hybrid between luxury rental and boutique hotel."
A fountain that spills into a palm sheltered pond at the entry.
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Front court walkway
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond