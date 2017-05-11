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All Photos/outdoor/locations : desert/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Desert Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

"Palm Springs is singular, and I wanted to create a hotel that captures its essence—groovy modern architecture meets Hollywood glamour—and crank it up a notch," Jonathan Adler said of his design at the Parker Palm Springs.
Lush, tropical landscapes designed by Judy Kameon blanket the Parker Palm Springs.
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Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond