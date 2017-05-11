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All Photos/outdoor/locations : desert/landscapes : boulders

Outdoor Desert Boulders Design Photos and Ideas

Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
"Since we're completely off grid we operate off of hauled water, so we have three 1,800 gallon tanks that get filled up every other week. But for those same reasons, people off the grid don't really have pools because they're hard to maintain, but we did it anyway."
Whisper Rock Ranch just north of Pioneertown, California.
Phoenix design-build firm The Construction Zone renovated an old concrete-and-steel barn, turning it into a sleek new guesthouse with an open-plan, three-room layout. Completed for approximately $300,000, the 790-square-foot adaptive reuse project carefully preserves the character of the existing structure while upgrading it to match the modern aesthetic of the main residence.
Wild Geese Rugs in Peach echo the landscape in color and composition.
Stargazing Portal
Exterior
“The loggia poles around the hose at all patio areas were painted a dark green. We had them sanded to bring back their original rustic wood glory.”
“The teepee is 26’ canvas with pine lodge poles. It’s simple in construction as it was originally intended to be a nomadic dwelling. It is extremely reliable in the high desert winds and even great in the rain. We have a small fire pit in there to keep it toasty on cool winter evenings. It’s one my favorite places on the property.”
Outside, Young incorporated decomposed granite, native plant species, and large date palms. She moved a lot of rocks around to add to the natural desert feel she wanted for the property.
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
Kellogg spent five years working on the house, and the structure was completed in 1993.
The lower solid, concrete portion brings to mind elements of Native American adobe pueblos, while the sculptural form of the upper section conjures images of dinosaur fossils or spaceships.
The Vagabond Trailer at El Cosmico features a pink exterior and restored, marine-varnished birch interiors.
Outdoor Living
“We’re probably just fifty or sixty feet off the road, but you’re not even aware of it. You don’t feel like you’re in the middle of a city,” says Peter. The sculpted terrain partially blocks outsiders’ views. Automatic shades by Lutron do the rest.
The deck connecting the two buildings has an outdoor rain shower and a soaking tub, both part of the property’s gray-water system.
The Blue Sky prototype house leads a second life as desert getaway for David McAdam and his partner Scott Smith.
At dusk, the light-colored home glows like a lantern in the desert sky.
Astounding views of palm trees and the surrounding Palm Springs landscape are provided from 360-degree exterior views.
Through the efforts of L.A. interior designer Tracy Beckmann and her partner, furniture designer Ryan Trowbridge, you can experience the glamorous Lautner spell that has entranced Hollywood at The Lautner—the only existing John Lautner building that you can actually spend the night in.
This pergola-covered seating area, complete with hanging chairs, is off the living room.
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Frey House II
Owner Dave McAdam started Blue Sky Building Systems, whose steel-frame system easily adapts to sloped lots, before founding Homestead Modern, whose pre-designed homes can be built nearly anywhere for a set price. Above, a shaded patio off the main house enjoys access to a fire pit and a grill.
Project Name: Sabino Canyon Home
Crushed stone paths and native plantings, including cacti, wildflowers, and grasses, encompass the surrounding landscape. “We’re nothing but natural,” says Austin. “The cacti, to me, are like pieces of sculpture, each with their own personality. I even named some.”
For all its hard environmental work, one of the most immediate of the Blue Sky Home’s pleasures is how it sits so snugly in its desert surroundings.
Studhorse | Olson Kundig