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All Photos/outdoor/locations : desert/fences, walls : wood

Outdoor Desert Wood Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.
A lounging deck and firepit off the principle bedroom.
A fountain that spills into a palm sheltered pond at the entry.
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond