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All Photos/outdoor/locations : desert/fences, walls : horizontal

Outdoor Desert Horizontal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Fleetwood Windows were installed throughout the home, including as a partition between the living room and deck.
Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
"The semi-public front porch projects out from the front of the house to grab views of the 'camel head' part of the mountain,
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
The enclosed central patios are great for enjoying warm weather and protecting owners from the winds.
A campfire pit allows for guests to gather and connect amid a garden of cacti.
Wild Geese Rugs in Peach echo the landscape in color and composition.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
The L-shaped, flat-roofed Steel & Glass home has many of the hallmarks of Wexler's style. The 2,550-square-foot layout wraps a pool, made accessible by lots of sliding glass.
Outside, a punchy dining set spray-painted by Nagel livens up the patio.
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
Kellogg spent five years working on the house, and the structure was completed in 1993.
A corner Multi-Slide Door transitions the master bedroom onto the patio, allowing the Staabs to sleep en plein air.
Casa De Plegado
Entry Court
View over the Canal
Street view of the double gable
Canal House along the Arizona Canal in Phoenix, AZ
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.
A fountain that spills into a palm sheltered pond at the entry.
Desert Midcentury Modern Landscape
Asked to find an ecologically sustainable building solution, blaanc turned to a vernacular building technique that still thrives in certain pockets of rural Portugal, rammed earth.
coastal midcentury modern // entry + drought-tolerant landscaping