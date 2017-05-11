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All Photos/outdoor/locations : back yard/siding material : wood

Outdoor Back Yard Wood Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Desai Chia Architecture harvested plagued ash trees from the client’s property and used them for interior millwork, flooring, and trim. Working in collaboration with local architect of record Ray Kendra of Environment Architects and Delta Millworks of Texas, the firm clad the dwelling’s exterior in cedar that was intentionally burned to protect it from fire, insects, and age. The process is called shou sugi ban. - Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Cassidy used the pool as an anchor for an overarching backyard master plan that pulled the parts together.
The house nestled in the forest
The home's modern exterior features glass, wood, and concrete.