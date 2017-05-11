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All Photos/outdoor/locations : back yard/room type : garage conversion

Outdoor Back Yard Garage Conversion Design Photos and Ideas

The garage studio shares a space for the owners’ car with a multitude of functions ranging from gym to playroom. It complements the home's addition with shared materials: stained western red cedar and the same Iron Mountain shade by Benjamin Moore.