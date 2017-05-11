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All Photos/outdoor/locations : back yard/pools, tubs, showers : standard construction

Outdoor Back Yard Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The pool was there previously but was "quite disconnected from the house," says Hansford. They were able to reuse it in the new design.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Carlos Somoza “really brought the project home,” says Brillhart. “With our hope of the architecture being connected to landscape, you need a great landscape architect on-board, and we had that in Carlos.”
A view of the new kitchen wing. “We weren’t trying to mimic Russell’s architecture, but we were trying to be sympathetic to the structure and the materiality in our additions and renovations,” says Brillhart.
The pool was relocated and the couple redid its finishes with the Tuttle Pool Company, installing Pebble Tec, a waterfall feature, and surrounding it with modern, large-format pavers.
The kitchen wing now sits in roughly the same area as the pool used to. Says Brillhart: “The one-story wing is CMU block with exposed wood rafters – a similar system to Russell’s but a little more 21st Century.”
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Pool
The bi-fold glass wall opens up to, and celebrates, the pool house's natural setting.
A 70-square-foot reflecting pool greets visitors as they approach the home’s elemental north entrance.
Swimming pool at rear yard
Back Exterior, Day