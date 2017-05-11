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All Photos/outdoor/locations : back yard/pools, tubs, showers : shower

Outdoor Back Yard Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
Outdoor bathing options include a shower and a clawfoot tub. The fixtures are from Chicago Faucets. The loft orients the house toward a point at the edge of the bay. “The building itself is like a navigation device,” says Steely. “It’s like a compass.”
An outdoor shower built into the stone is located at the rear of the tiny house.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
The girls rinse off in the partially enclosed shower outside the master bathroom. “The kids really love the ups and downs and ins and outs of the house,” says Daniela.
The bedroom opens out onto a small rear deck with potted plants and an outdoor shower.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
An outdoor shower is surrounded in teak.
An outdoor poolside shower and toilet.
An open-air shower is the perfect wash station after outdoor recreation at the lake.
A Voido rocker by Ron Arad for Magis sits by the outdoor shower, also new.
A single private deck to the south features an outdoor bath with a full, panoramic view.
A private outdoor shower and bath create a perfect little nook to enjoy the surrounding nature.
The angled walls have created opportunity for a sheltered porch and outdoor shower.
Outdoor shower
A poolside outdoor shower.
Just like the interior, the outdoor shower is an exercise in reduction and contrast: It’s merely a boulder placed under a showerhead on the side of the building. “If you really strain your eyes, you can see perhaps one other house,” Cheshire says of the vista.