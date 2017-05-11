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All Photos/outdoor/locations : back yard/pools, tubs, showers : salt water

Outdoor Back Yard Salt Water Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The home's windows are from Fleetwood Windows &amp; Doors, while the sofa is from Teak Warehouse.
“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
Bordering a six-acre nature preserve, Michael Haverland’s timeless Glass House has a saltwater lap pool, a travertine patio, and a detached 600-square-foot studio.
While not connected to the house's irrigation, the saltwater pool has its own solar-powered saline pump and cleansing system.
Designed by Foundation Landscape Design, the concrete pool surround also features built-in seating that wraps around a fire pit.
Outside, an entertainer's paradise awaits. The backyard includes multiple lounging areas, a salt-water pool, as well as a detached guest house.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Long Island Sound House's pool and hot tub connect gracefully to an ipe terrace. Sellars Lathrop Architects designed the outdoor and indoor spaces with hurricane concerns in mind.
The saltwater pool provides relief on hot summer days, and a neighboring mahogany deck is the perfect perch for lolling in the sun.
A new saltwater pool and spa were added to the backyard. Part of the concrete hardscape was replaced with AstroTurf.
Outdoor Living
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
Rear facade, with maximum glazing and balconies to maximize daylight, views and social interaction.
Taking a break in the pool, and for the Summer at least, not missing Santa Monica!
Back Exterior, Day