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All Photos/outdoor/locations : back yard/pools, tubs, showers : plunge

Outdoor Back Yard Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
Designed by José Guedes Cruz, César Marques, and Marco Marinho of the Portugal-based firm Guedes Cruz Architects, The Wall House is laid out in an open-box plan, and is fitted with plenty of glass windows to enhance the synergy between its interior and exterior spaces.
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
The rear patio was refreshed with new concrete pavers. A strip of grass accents the perimeter of the pool and hot tub. The boulders by the hedge are all that remain of a previous owner’s rock grotto, which Steve disassembled.
The backyard is one of this home’s best features. With a lot that nearly equals the square footage of the home itself, there was plenty of room to play with landscaping.
Any chance they get, the active family takes a dip in the backyard pool, often with a running start from sliding doors in the living room.
A pool in the back offers a spot to soak up sun and watch the passing boats.
The multi-slide doors on the lower level connect the house to the pool with functional decks and terraces, achieving a modern look and reinforcing the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
The small swimming pool is a serene place to enjoy sunset views.
Palm Canyon Motor Club is home to 100 plots dedicated to modern tiny homes. The mobile park setting eases permitting woes and offers community amenities such as a dog park, socials, and "one of the nicest pools in town," according to realtor Paul Kaplan.
The backyard has a zero-edge swimming pool and a spacious lounge area with a fire pit. There's also a high privacy wall topped by a perfectly manicured privacy hedge.
Honnold & Rex Architectural Research House
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
Water is featured in most of Barragán's work as a sensory element. Here, a fountain and a large pool provide a sound barrier and a place for reflection.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Tom's House was designed by Anna-Marie Chin with the surrounding landscape in mind. A soaking tub sits a few paces down the slope, capturing stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
The Ex of In House exterior
A huge rock that Liebermann picked out himself as as a diving board into the pool. Liebermann was very proud to design the house in a way that it reflects in the pool when you first walk in through the front gate. The reflection doubles the size of the house.
A private outdoor shower and bath create a perfect little nook to enjoy the surrounding nature.
Though the front of this 1880s home in Adelaide, Australia, maintains a traditional facade due to strict heritage laws, the rear is modern eye candy at its best. See more of the home.
A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
In homage to the traditions of Richard Neutra and Gregory Ain who built extensively in the area, the form of the 2,600-square-foot house, which includes an outdoor pool, emerged from the concept of building incrementally upward in steps along the slope.
An old cistern found on the original site is now a black concrete plunge pool.
Lisette requested the central work island, which cantilevers over the pool.
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.
Each villa is equipped with its own salt-water swimming pool and outdoor shower.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.
A pergola keeps swimmers cool on hot days.
A pool and sun deck on the eastern side of the plot.
An outdoor kitchen, green lawn and pool makes the rear-yard the perfect spot of outdoor soirees.
The pool is located in the rear yard, where the Hollywood Sign can be seen.
The landscape was devised by Hale along with Kate Stickley of Arterra Landscape Architects.
Iridescent blue mosaic tiles cover the infinity-edge pool and spa providing a colorful contrast to the home's mostly neutral color scheme.