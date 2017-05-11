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All Photos/outdoor/locations : back yard/patio, porch, deck : planters

Outdoor Back Yard Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The home's wood deck is a neutral base that compliments the home's back and white features.
A healthy budget for landscaping allowed Leah to achieve a natural, wild look with plants. “I wanted to look out and see just lush plants growing wild,” she says. The collage of native vegetation was also used to soften the transitions between surface materials and backyard zones.
“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
Avid gardener Graham and his partner, Steve, approached Amos Goldreich Architecture to expand their Victorian mid-terrace house in the Stroud Green Conservation Area of Haringey, North London. “The design revolves around the garden Graham has lovingly labored over for decades,” says the founder of the eponymous firm. The rear extension includes a bright and spacious kitchen with a terrazzo island and beams clad in oak. Glazed sliding doors and a bay window connect the interior to the yard.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The new brick-and-wood pavilion faces north for optimal sun exposure.
The terrace serves as an extension of the living room. Both are wrapped in plywood, creating a warm contrast with some of the home’s harder materials.
The lap pool glistens with vivid blue tiles.
The landscaped patio provides separation from a public walkway along the rear of the home. "We could have had bigger rooms, but we wanted more outdoor space.” says Anton.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
"The home is special because it feels curated, but very personal,
The firm continued the concrete flooring outside, as well as the green tile on the built-in planter.
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Designed to attract young, tech-savvy city dwellers, the Lodges on Vashon uses virtual registration and check-in and is fitted with handcrafted objects by local island-based artisans.
The new structures are designed to be installed in a variety of settings, such as gardens, rooftops, and patios.
"Except for the addition of an attached bike storage area, the existing foundation was maintained," Troyer says. He is continuing to work on landscaping, and wants the hardscape to be completed this year.
A limestone terrace beckons off the main living areas. The white outdoor chairs are from IKEA.
"To accentuate [the] seamless connection to the outdoors, we created a pair of retractable glass walls that meet at the corner. The effect when open is one of completely dissolving the corner and creating a feeling of being surrounded by nature," describes Maniscalco.
Another glimpse of the views.
This is the deck off the living room.
Entrance.
View from courtyard toward the house
The innovative cladding system of concrete panels doubles as a rainscreen, protecting the structure from the elements and providing increased thermal efficiency.
Exposed concrete, metal, and concrete panel cladding—chosen for their ease of maintenance—are the predominant materials.
A view of the lanai with the kitchen behind it.
The porch is perfect for entertaining.
Plenty of light can enter the living area through the peaceful backyard garden.
A peaceful poolside vignette at Casa Bri Bri.
The outdoor benefits from ceiling fans to help circulate the air and keep things cool.
The stacked stone fireplace is perfect for entertaining on cool desert nights.
Backyard
Backyard