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All Photos/outdoor/locations : back yard/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Back Yard Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

A small workspace is tucked into the far wall of the unit, with additional storage.
The back of the home and its soaring glass-and-concrete addition create a strong connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, and the rear garden and the pool feel like "a secret refuge."
Sliding glass doors open to the partially covered deck, which is made of Cumaru decking by Advantage Lumber.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The high level of finish and the complex engineering of the concrete structure required close collaboration between the builder and Kennon+.
The spiral staircase connects both units to the backyard space. "The vertical stair provides an efficient path for her two young nephews to slip directly down from their kitchen to the back yard to play or for group barbecues with the extended family," says the firm.
The landscaped patio provides separation from a public walkway along the rear of the home. "We could have had bigger rooms, but we wanted more outdoor space.” says Anton.
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
see thru fire place
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Gregory Creek Residence - Exterior
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Architecture: Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Outdoor area/balcony
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
West Elevation
Outdoor shower
from Pavilion looking at the master suite, family room and lofted kitchen
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
The Blue Sky prototype house leads a second life as desert getaway for David McAdam and his partner Scott Smith.
Inspiring views can be had from every angle on the terrace.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Back patio and outdoor living room. Board form concrete fireplace
Cantilevered deck from Lake Michigan shore beach side.
The combination of a low concrete wall and built-in bench creates an intimate seating area that acts as an extension to the kitchen and dining room. Another steel trellis above creates an armature for more plants that will fill in and provide shade. The terrace is topped with blue stone and wood screens give the plants a ladder on which to grow.
Pool, wooden deck and garden.
Wooden deck and pool
Wooden deck of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.
Outside View of Phoenix House
View South at Noon Time