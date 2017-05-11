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All Photos/outdoor/locations : back yard/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Back Yard Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
Ipe wood decking and a built-in bench were combined with a vertical cedar slat screen, which "obscures the neighboring houses at the precise height of their rooflines, while allowing sunlight to filter through," says Wittman. A custom-designed, live-edge table has Lucite legs.
The cedar privacy screen that wraps the deck will patina to a natural silver color over time.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
Kay’s timeless, Scandinavian-style teak frame gives a nod to the classic French cane wicker—making it at home in both traditional and contemporary settings.
Comfortable and welcoming, the Kay collection features a two-seater sofa, an armchair and an ottoman.
Provenance is a priority and all of the wood used by Gloster can be traced back to its place of origin.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
#WalkerWorkshop #exterior #outdoor #outside #landscape #lounge #window
Master bedroom deck exemplifies capturing the view.
The master bedroom deck provides unobstructed panoramic views of the property, madrone and captivating view.
An overhead view of the extension.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
Once unkempt terrain (1), the lot was replanted by Elysian Landscapes. Board-formed concrete walls now hold a lush collection of Bloodgood Japanese maple trees, Canyon Prince wild rye grasses, and Blue Fox Tail agaves. A Spun stool by Heatherwick Studio for Magis joins an outdoor furniture set by Plain Air.
Roof extension with garden
View of bedroom
Beyond the functional requirements, the architects’ concept for the roof form took on a dominant role in the building design: it folds up, around and down to shelter the house to the north and open up to views to the south. The standing seam metal roof allow for easy clipping of the solar panels.
Outside View of Phoenix House
Case Inlet Retreat
The view at night.
Green roof
Green roof