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All Photos/outdoor/locations : back yard/locations : desert

Outdoor Back Yard Desert Design Photos and Ideas

Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
The decked patio and pool area is shaded by olive and pomegranate trees.
Fittingly named the Courtyard House, the residence features a large outdoor space tucked underneath the cantilevered upper level, providing a quiet and shaded area for Lalita to enjoy her coffee breaks. Rotated masonry blocks extend from the courtyard wall to create succulent planters.
While not connected to the house's irrigation, the saltwater pool has its own solar-powered saline pump and cleansing system.
"Since we're completely off grid we operate off of hauled water, so we have three 1,800 gallon tanks that get filled up every other week. But for those same reasons, people off the grid don't really have pools because they're hard to maintain, but we did it anyway."
A look at the pool area of Steel House #2. Each major room features floor-to-ceiling glass panels and sliding doors that are all eight feet high.
Poolside.
Warm summer nights by the pool.
Sunset photo by Tomoko Matsubayashi
A campfire pit allows for guests to gather and connect amid a garden of cacti.
The bedroom wing side of the house on the original foundation was kept low enough to keep views of the mountains to the north, but tall enough to screen the neighbors house across the street
A perforated, corrugated metal patio cover provides a transition between the bright desert sun, and the shaded interior of the house
High in the northern desert of Chile, this eco-friendly boutique lodge is the ultimate location for stargazing and adventure trekking. The property features stunning views of Licancabur volcano.
This also made it possible to include a pool that seamlessly joins with the rear terrace, since the rocky terrain prevented excavation work.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
The L-shaped, flat-roofed Steel & Glass home has many of the hallmarks of Wexler's style. The 2,550-square-foot layout wraps a pool, made accessible by lots of sliding glass.
A striped hammock is perfectly placed for relaxing and taking in the sunset.
Outside, a punchy dining set spray-painted by Nagel livens up the patio.
The idea of the “hip hotel” is a concept that could probably bear some examination. Hipness is a state that quite a lot of hotels strive for, and in fact only the cheapest and the most expensive hotels can afford to ignore it completely. And if the Ace group is known for anything, it’s for a certain very distinct kind of cool.
“The teepee is 26’ canvas with pine lodge poles. It’s simple in construction as it was originally intended to be a nomadic dwelling. It is extremely reliable in the high desert winds and even great in the rain. We have a small fire pit in there to keep it toasty on cool winter evenings. It’s one my favorite places on the property.”
Outside, Young incorporated decomposed granite, native plant species, and large date palms. She moved a lot of rocks around to add to the natural desert feel she wanted for the property.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
Casa De Plegado
Nothing says midcentury Palm Springs like a custom pool and a backdrop of mountains.
Outdoor Living
The Blue Sky prototype house leads a second life as desert getaway for David McAdam and his partner Scott Smith.
Mountainous terrain surrounds the modern, desert home. Horizontal roof planes extend outward, connected the home to the desert land.
The tiny patio is a perfect spot to enjoy the desert air and the starry sky.
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.
Taliesin West is a Frank Lloyd Wright Masterpiece, composed of locally sourced materials, rich red hues, and thoughtful indoor to outdoor connections.
At dusk, the light-colored home glows like a lantern in the desert sky.
Astounding views of palm trees and the surrounding Palm Springs landscape are provided from 360-degree exterior views.
"Palm Springs is singular, and I wanted to create a hotel that captures its essence—groovy modern architecture meets Hollywood glamour—and crank it up a notch," Jonathan Adler said of his design at the Parker Palm Springs.
The customized yurt, attached hut, and porch are perched atop Refugio Mountain for stunning views.
T
An aerial view of
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Glazing facing the sea.
Owner Dave McAdam started Blue Sky Building Systems, whose steel-frame system easily adapts to sloped lots, before founding Homestead Modern, whose pre-designed homes can be built nearly anywhere for a set price. Above, a shaded patio off the main house enjoys access to a fire pit and a grill.
Asked to find an ecologically sustainable building solution, blaanc turned to a vernacular building technique that still thrives in certain pockets of rural Portugal, rammed earth.
Patio
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