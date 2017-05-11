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All Photos/outdoor/locations : back yard/lighting : hanging

Outdoor Back Yard Hanging Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Exotic hard woods were purchased from a family nearby in the mountains and used to build the home — Cedro Cimaron for the beams, Chico Zapote for decking, and blonde Macuil for trim, doors and other accents throughout the home.
One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
The L-shaped Nook House creates private courtyards on the 7,600-square-foot Seattle lot, now home to three structures built over 27 years. AEP Span Nu Wave corrugated siding in black requires zero maintenance, while Loewen aluminum-clad mixed grain fir windows and doors anchor the high-performance envelope.
A screen porch just off the dining room was added, enhancing the home's indoor-outdoor feel.
Los Angeles firm Chet Architecture crafts a deeply personal hillside home packed with primary colors—including a custom mural that now holds an even deeper meaning.
In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
When Zuzana Kovar and Nicholas Skepper set to work updating an aging Queenslander cottage for a young family in Brisbane, the first challenge was the home’s orientation. “We wanted to connect the interior of the house with its garden—a vital space for the family and their children, and one that the cottage previously turned its back on,” says Kovar. Now, an updated layout sets the kitchen, dining, and living room adjacent to the verdant garden, and sight lines through the house connect the indoor and outdoor areas.
The beanbag chairs and outdoor sofa and chairs are from West Elm and the Case Study Museum Bench is from Modernica.
The expansive, covered patio that extends from the living space features an outdoor kitchen and adjoining pizza oven. “My favorite aspect of the project was that the clients embraced the idea that home can be more than just shelter,” says architect Cavin Costello. “It can be a place that incentivizes you to socialize, think, eat, work, create, and play differently.”
Edward Ogosta Architecture renovates and extends a Californian dwelling, creating a breezy, light-filled home for a family of five.
The open-plan lower level flows into a covered patio through bifold doors by Loewen. The shingles, made of Alaskan yellow cedar, were pre-stained off-site in seven earthy hues. For maintenance, they will require a new UV topcoat every two-to-three years. The Condesa chairs are by Innit Designs.
Questions from your contractor mean that they have taken the time to review the construction documents or drawings and scope of work.
The left side of the pool features a terrace and a large outdoor kitchen, while the right side includes suspended lighting and the changing rooms. The masonry screen—which is inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian period—allows for a dynamic display of light and shadows on the terrace.
The ceiling of the exterior patio and soffits is crafted from inexpensive sheets of plywood cut into smaller pieces, assembled in a custom pattern, and stained.
Emily and Mike created a small courtyard behind the office with custom concrete seating, a stone patio, and a mature tree as the focal point.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The house was opened up as much as the budget allowed, with oversized windows and patio doors leading to a terraced deck with a series of seating areas cascading down to the landscaped path.
"One of Steph’s goals for the project was to connect the interior to the backyard, both visually, and functionally—she is an avid grill master," says Davis. The grill and a fire pit are centerpieces the family uses regularly.
The outdoor seating area features Fireclay tile, St. Frank pillows, and a Huxley pendant from Hudson Valley Lighting.
A cedar deck, built-in bench, and Fermob Costa table and chairs under a new porch roof serve as a year-round dining area.
“Our home is only 234 square feet, but we utilize the great outdoors and rarely feel like it is too small,” Tina says.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The Arguedas family especially loves hanging out on the lanai. “We wanted to keep the indoor/outdoor connection, while recognizing the realities of Florida’s climate,” says Roberto. “The 45-foot span of sliding doors provides a lot of flexibility in that respect, and ensures that even when the heat makes us keep them closed, you never feel disconnected from the main room when enjoying the pool or sitting under the roof extension.” The pool’s surrounds were upgraded, too. Previously, guests would be staring at a “mishmash of aberrant elements; there’s just landscape out there now,” adds Epstein.
The concrete aggregate floor runs from the interior out to the patio. The patio chairs are by Chioco Design, and the Ratio cocktail table is by local furniture brand Seer Studio.
If you already have a projector, white sheets and some popcorn are all you need to create your own outdoor cinema. Alternatively, you can set up a backyard screening with a monitor, TV stand, and an extension cord.
"The architecture enhances and reinforces this weaving together of inside and outside," says the firm. "The large lift and slide doors open to allow a single corner column to feel outside."
A new covered seating area was created on the existing redwood deck, with hanging basket lamps inspired by decorations Sharp created for the couple's wedding.
Carstensen landscaped the backyard and added a simple fire pit circle with chairs. He updated the deck, replacing the vertical posts with screens to create a more open feeling.
Christoph Kaiser, principal at Kaiserworks, reimagined a 1955 grain silo as a 340-square-foot home in Phoenix, Arizona. The corrugated, steel-clad house is 18 feet in diameter and features a 26-foot-high ceiling and a 17-foot operable slot window that fames views of the city. While the exterior displays a wonderfully industrial aesthetic, the interior is surprisingly cozy. "I wanted a warm interior, almost if you designed Wurlitzer to tend to all human needs and then slid it into one cylinder," says Kaiser, who employed built-in furniture, a spiral staircase, and a mezzanine bedroom with an in-wall projector for the ideal movie-watching experience.
Tech CEO and billionaire Elon Musk just listed the smallest of his four L.A. homes—and it's larger than life.
Crosby built his estate, 70375 Calico Road, during the Golden Age of Hollywood—and it looks the part. The home also comes with a storied past: an attached two-bedroom casita with a private entrance and its own kitchen, dubbed "the JFK Wing," is rumored to be where JFK and Marilyn Monroe had their infamous 1962 rendezvous.
Pam is a big fan of blown glass—here, custom pendants set the scene.
In the rear courtyard, Steve spent three days demolishing a rock grotto, which had been installed in the 1970s, with a jackhammer. Its boulders found new life as hardscaping near the pool. “I’m glad we could repurpose those boulders,” Jessy says, “I hate adding to landfill.”
As part of a total upgrade of the plumbing, HVAC, and electrical systems, the team cleared up much of the equipment that had cluttered the home’s exterior and disrupted its clean lines. Satellite dishes and AC hardware were taken down from the flat roof, exposed copper pipes were pried off the stucco walls, and a utility closet that formerly blocked a clerestory window was carted off. Additionally, a new urethane roof was put in to regulate heat.
The back patio was in a sorry state. The pool was crawling with algae, the concrete pavers were cracked, and most distressing of all, the slender wood posts supporting the roof had been clad in chunky 1980s tile. Jessy and Steve were anxious about what they might find once they were removed. “You never know what’s underneath,” Jessy says. Fortunately, the tiles came off easily and had actually protected the wood from the elements. French windows, added some years ago when the garage was illegally converted into a rental, were also discarded. “They had no business being there,” says Jessy, with a laugh.
A courtyard along the side yard provides additional entertaining space off the kitchen. Large sliding doors and windows from Western Window Systems provide a sightline out the glazed rear of the home.
The star of the home is a 2,500-square-foot deck offering an outdoor grill and numerous seating areas—perfect for entertaining or enjoying the natural surroundings.
“The separate volumes allow the house to be used in different ways, depending on how many guests are here,” says Mar. He and Sánchez worked with landscape designer Daniel Jaramillo of Nuevos Territorios to create multiple opportunities to experience the outdoors, such as the enclosed patio off the first volume.
An outdoor patio area sits under a covered area looking out onto the private courtyard.
The view from Longchamp Outdoor Living's ipe pool deck. Clark Richardson Architects designed the multi-use space to be perfect all year long.
Designed to enjoy life, inside & out.
When taking a vacation is as simple as stepping outside.
When your favorite place for a drink is just steps from your living room...
and your go-to burger joint is in the backyard.
Generously shady roof overhangs provide shelter from the summer heat and oversized doors allow air to move through.
Landscape designer Lillian Montalvo swapped disparate plantings for a cohesive plan centered on a pergola. The elevated, covered deck acts like a less constricted gazebo with more air flow.
A level, trellised garapa-wood deck connects the main structure to the pool house. "The arbors near the pool knit everything together," says Mikiten. "The deck is constructed over a drainage pit so the wood surface can be completely flush with the interior floor and the surrounding yard, which is critical for a fluid experience by someone using a wheelchair."
An outdoor lounge area in the backyard.
A tall, U-shaped extension wraps around the original home, creating a spacious courtyard with a pool at the center.
The residence is a picture-perfect Palm Springs dream home.
The backyard features a resort-like pool. Here you can see the newer wing of the house with the additional master bedroom.
The poolside bar and eating area.
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