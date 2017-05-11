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All Photos/outdoor/locations : back yard/fences, walls : wood

Outdoor Back Yard Wood Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
A covered walkway connects the main house (at left) with a flexible-use ADU. The smaller structure was initially offered to Bhavani's parents, but they opted to live under the same roof as the rest of the family.
A side view of Facundo Ochoa’s 1,900-square-foot house, situated on a forested lot near a surfable beach in eastern Uruguay. To create a solid foundation, Ochoa laid ballast over the sandy soil. During construction, he got the idea to cut dozens of eucalyptus trunks to delineate part of the sloping perimeter. “A lot of details were decided on-site,” he says.
The retouched meadow between the house and its detached garage/guest room was given a stone walking path.
A firepit and an inflatable hot tub with a wicker surround add a bit of luxury to Joe and Rachel’s Venice Beach rental.
Rachel and Joe relaxing with their dog Camp around the fire pit in the outdoor space. The fire pit was purchased on Facebook Marketplace and the seating is from Oasis Imports in Malibu.
Living in between the woods
Rear garden
The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
The exterior is clad in black standing-seam metal siding, while a terrace with a family-size sectional sits on the roof. Even on a small lot, there’s room for a backyard with a trampoline.
The backyard is a protected retreat out of the wind. The team added a balcony off the kitchen at the third floor. It has a ship’s ladder to access the roof deck, in order to service solar panels installed there. The balcony also has a grill for cooking al-fresco. “You gotta be able to go out back and barbecue – this is the beach after all,” says Levy.
Additional outdoor dining and leisure spaces make Scott's home perfect for hosting gatherings year round.
The screened porch provides a covered outdoor space that is still open to the elements. Scott built many of the furnishings himself, including the coffee table and integrated bench.
Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
Beach days, park picnics, and backyard barbecues—wherever your Fourth of July weekend takes you, these products will elevate your event with ease.
The open-plan lower level flows into a covered patio through bifold doors by Loewen. The shingles, made of Alaskan yellow cedar, were pre-stained off-site in seven earthy hues. For maintenance, they will require a new UV topcoat every two-to-three years. The Condesa chairs are by Innit Designs.
In New South Wales, an L-shaped prefab designed by ArchiBlox draws in northern light and captures views of the ocean. The residents of the Byron Bay House can judge the surf conditions from their bedroom before heading out to the beach.
The House features a seating area and fire pit by the main entrance. "It’s a great way to experience the peace and serenity of the outdoors," says Tarah.
Work-at-home architect Oliver Dang, founder of Six Four Five A, built a cozy backyard studio with cedar panels and a vast storage system. Sunlight streams through the angled skylight, warming the birch plywood interior.
The rear of the garage and studio is fitted with a slatted screen, which creates unique shadows on the stairwell and inside the unit. The outdoor room also benefits from views of the lake and is anchored by a two-sided, white brick fireplace.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
They spent a couple months talking through ideas and sharing inspiration from Pinterest: Chris was looking for a muted, Australian-inspired sense of calm. In addition to a refurbished and more livable space, he requested a study, a guest bedroom and master suite, and a large indoor/outdoor space for grilling.
“We took some pains to save the tree,” says Humble of the mature cherry tree that was preserved in the redevelopment. “We used it to focus all of our new openings.”
Sun loungers are integrated into the roof terrace, which features timber decking and lush landscaping.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
Webster Wilson designs a cedar-wrapped ADU in Portland, Oregon, for a grandmother and her visiting grandchildren.
The family’s backyard features a grape arbor and a vegetable garden. “I began gardening so our son could understand where his food comes from,” says Onna.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Custom steel corner windows allow the interior to expand into the exterior spaces, making the modest home feel much larger than it actually is.
The majority of the house is clad in earth-tone modular brick. The brick was chosen for its durability, low maintenance, and the texture and pattern it lends to the elevations.
The deck, which overlooks the uninterrupted forest, has been left uncovered so the inside of the house receives ample natural light throughout the year.
Ample patio space provides the perfect background for entertaining—both for the homeowners and their children. Large overhangs with built-in lighting shade wood-clad patios with comfortable lounge chairs.
"The patios, yard, and pool were all designed to support an active social life for the homeowners’ children and friends and to make the place a hub of activity," Epstein says.
Ipe wood decking and a built-in bench were combined with a vertical cedar slat screen, which "obscures the neighboring houses at the precise height of their rooflines, while allowing sunlight to filter through," says Wittman. A custom-designed, live-edge table has Lucite legs.
The cedar privacy screen that wraps the deck will patina to a natural silver color over time.
The three-story structure designed by BattersbyHowat Architects gets nearly wall-to-wall exposure to the south, and the terraces block sunlight when the sun is highest during the hottest months.
Carstensen landscaped the backyard and added a simple fire pit circle with chairs. He updated the deck, replacing the vertical posts with screens to create a more open feeling.
Even in the chilly evenings, guests spend ample time on the deck thanks to a warming fire pit.
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
The original wood "umbrella" shading Paul Rudolph's Sarasota Umbrella House, completed in 1953, was lost in a storm seven years later. In 2015 it was restored to completely cover the pool area.
A full view of the wood and glass extension, which sits behind the original structure in the rear. Modern dormers were also added to the 1912 brick Edwardian.
Back downstairs, the sliding doors create an expansive opening, allowing for a seamless flow between the living area and the backyard patio.
Designed by Sydney-based practice Akin Atelier, this Bondi Beach abode is comprised of two volumes connected by a central courtyard that draws in natural light. The orientation of the 2,010-square-foot home allows for a playful rhythm of light, shadow, and air that gives it its atmospheric name, Cloud House.
Christoph Kaiser, principal at Kaiserworks, reimagined a 1955 grain silo as a 340-square-foot home in Phoenix, Arizona. The corrugated, steel-clad house is 18 feet in diameter and features a 26-foot-high ceiling and a 17-foot operable slot window that fames views of the city. While the exterior displays a wonderfully industrial aesthetic, the interior is surprisingly cozy. "I wanted a warm interior, almost if you designed Wurlitzer to tend to all human needs and then slid it into one cylinder," says Kaiser, who employed built-in furniture, a spiral staircase, and a mezzanine bedroom with an in-wall projector for the ideal movie-watching experience.
Large sliders blur the line between indoors and out and expand the living space.
The garden is by landscape designer Tom Massey. The paving is similar to the bricks used in the extension.
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