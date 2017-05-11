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All Photos/outdoor/locations : back yard/fences, walls : metal

Outdoor Back Yard Metal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A small workspace is tucked into the far wall of the unit, with additional storage.
Natalie and Lauren wanted to replicate the feel of a Zen garden with their home’s central courtyard. The garden features a Japanese maple that pops against the charred timber cladding, while structurally, the U-shape design ushers light right through to the back of the house.
“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
Richie walks through the shared plaza between the main house and ADU.
Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
The expansive, covered patio that extends from the living space features an outdoor kitchen and adjoining pizza oven. “My favorite aspect of the project was that the clients embraced the idea that home can be more than just shelter,” says architect Cavin Costello. “It can be a place that incentivizes you to socialize, think, eat, work, create, and play differently.”
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
“The intention of the landscape design was to create a tranquil refuge in a vibrant neighborhood for the family to entertain, play, and spend quality time together outdoors,” says the team at The Green Room Landscape Architecture. “The architecture produced multiple lines of sight that penetrate through the home, connecting the front and back yards with similar plant materials, creating a feeling that the house was planted in a scenic Sonoran meadow.”
shading
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
"Even in March and April, on a sunny day, we can open up those doors and eat outside in the sun," says Denise.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
The ceiling of the exterior patio and soffits is crafted from inexpensive sheets of plywood cut into smaller pieces, assembled in a custom pattern, and stained.
Native Sonoran flora—such as salvaged soap tree yuccas, ocotillos, and saguaros—are planted at strategic locations. Low-water hybrid grasses and shrubs complement the larger plants, creating a very serene experience while keeping maintenance to a minimum.
The pool and fire pit in the courtyard are at the heart of the home. The olive trees and native Ironwood trees planted around these spaces soften the rectilinear architecture.
Before the home was built, the lot was almost entirely grass—however now the landscape is composed of desert and native vegetation. It also includes productive gardens of numerous types, including herb and vegetable plantings and citrus and stone fruit groves. These, in combination with the chicken eggs, provide a healthy, local food source.
A new second-floor deck was wrapped in 2020, and at $25,000, a sizeable chunk of the budget. But worth it, considering it makes for a serene spot to sit and soak up the river and forest views. “The sound of the river rushing can’t be beat,” says Devlin.
The Lew House offers a wealth of outdoor spaces to enjoy, including a patio with a pool.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
We’ve gotten great feedback about the structure from the community. We stepped it down and set it back, so it became more interesting than aggressive,” Flavin further explains.
The spiral staircase connects both units to the backyard space. "The vertical stair provides an efficient path for her two young nephews to slip directly down from their kitchen to the back yard to play or for group barbecues with the extended family," says the firm.
The terrace serves as an extension of the living room. Both are wrapped in plywood, creating a warm contrast with some of the home’s harder materials.
In contrast to the street façade, with its ribbon windows and metal screen, the rear of the house opens up to the natural landscape and views of downtown Austin via large windows and cantilevered terraces.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
The addition carves out a cozy seating area with a natural sight line to lake views. The custom railing is steel.
A new rear addition at both levels added much-needed space to the master suite (above) and created an extra bedroom/office with deck access (below).
The new rear, two-story addition adds over 2,000 square feet of living space without sacrificing the backyard. The repetition of the curved elements, such as the tall, cement-rendered columns that band the exterior, are a subtle reference to the scale and proportions of the Victorian style.
The star of the home is a 2,500-square-foot deck offering an outdoor grill and numerous seating areas—perfect for entertaining or enjoying the natural surroundings.
The pool, seen through the arched entryway of the kitchen.
Landscape designer Lillian Montalvo swapped disparate plantings for a cohesive plan centered on a pergola. The elevated, covered deck acts like a less constricted gazebo with more air flow.
SHED reorganized the outdoor space into dedicated entertainment zones. The new deck connects directly to the kitchen via sliding doors.
Having completed nearly 70 biologically filtered pools across Australia, Natural Swimming Pools Australia was recently commissioned to convert an existing chlorine pool into a natural pool for a large homestead at the iconic Detroit Station in New South Wales. The team converted the pool just in time for the visit of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
A steel-finned facade of Triple Fronted Revival wraps the lower-level extension and provides separation from the driveway.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
The main pool deck seamlessly transitions into the den.
The pool deck has a resort-like feel.
A screened-in porch can be easily accessed from the family room, kitchen, and living room.
The deck features panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, the forested mountains of Los Padres National Park, and breathtaking sunsets.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
Although the renovated house seems significantly taller than it used to, the new roof caps out only six feet higher. The residents were more interested in stretching the design horizontally and extending the eaves as far as they could go. “Let’s get lines, forms, and materials from the inside to the outside of the house,” Greg remembers saying. A side patio with a basalt fireplace enables the residents to enjoy the outdoors even when the weather is cool.
The house on Manursing Island includes a pool and a nearly two-acre garden.
Mama Shelter Rio de Janeiro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
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