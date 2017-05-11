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All Photos/outdoor/locations : back yard/fences, walls : horizontal

Outdoor Back Yard Horizontal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
A covered walkway connects the main house (at left) with a flexible-use ADU. The smaller structure was initially offered to Bhavani's parents, but they opted to live under the same roof as the rest of the family.
The couple worked with Third Nature Studio and Modernscapes to refinish the yard, which now sees lots of family get togethers. "The goal was to make the house and the yard all of a piece,
Casa Rumeu was designed by Correa Milá Arquitectes in 1963 for the Rumeu family. While it is within walking distance of the center of Cadaqués, it feels separate, surrounded by olive groves. Part of the remodel entailed creating more garden spaces, "especially within the olive tree plantations, which are an important component of the estate’s overall charm,
The family spends much more time together in the rear yard since the renovation.
The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
Richie walks through the shared plaza between the main house and ADU.
The exterior is clad in black standing-seam metal siding, while a terrace with a family-size sectional sits on the roof. Even on a small lot, there’s room for a backyard with a trampoline.
The backyard is a protected retreat out of the wind. The team added a balcony off the kitchen at the third floor. It has a ship’s ladder to access the roof deck, in order to service solar panels installed there. The balcony also has a grill for cooking al-fresco. “You gotta be able to go out back and barbecue – this is the beach after all,” says Levy.
"The main spaces of the home are flooded with natural light because the homeowners wanted to capture the views of the mountain and have seamless indoor-outdoor living,
In addition to its rear deck, which features an outdoor kitchen and hot tub and capitalizes on stunning ocean views, the Surf House in Santa Cruz, California, includes a sunny front patio that’s tucked between a customized surfboard storage unit and a garage.
Beach days, park picnics, and backyard barbecues—wherever your Fourth of July weekend takes you, these products will elevate your event with ease.
The steel-framed doors fully open to the courtyard, maximizing indoor/outdoor living space on the small lot.
The rigid geometry of the home sits in pleasing contrast to the enveloping natural landscape.
The left side of the pool features a terrace and a large outdoor kitchen, while the right side includes suspended lighting and the changing rooms. The masonry screen—which is inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian period—allows for a dynamic display of light and shadows on the terrace.
The back garden is a perfect metaphor for what the couple hoped to achieve with their project. "We feel a part of the city, but there’s still this sense of privacy," says Ali.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
The family enjoys the outdoor lounge.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
"Even in March and April, on a sunny day, we can open up those doors and eat outside in the sun," says Denise.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
The House features a seating area and fire pit by the main entrance. "It’s a great way to experience the peace and serenity of the outdoors," says Tarah.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Work-at-home architect Oliver Dang, founder of Six Four Five A, built a cozy backyard studio with cedar panels and a vast storage system. Sunlight streams through the angled skylight, warming the birch plywood interior.
A new second-floor deck was wrapped in 2020, and at $25,000, a sizeable chunk of the budget. But worth it, considering it makes for a serene spot to sit and soak up the river and forest views. “The sound of the river rushing can’t be beat,” says Devlin.
Emily and Mike created a small courtyard behind the office with custom concrete seating, a stone patio, and a mature tree as the focal point.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
The couple planned out all of the exterior landscaping themselves. "[It was] painstaking, the time spent measuring," says Emily.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
“We took some pains to save the tree,” says Humble of the mature cherry tree that was preserved in the redevelopment. “We used it to focus all of our new openings.”
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
“Two by three purlins sit on top of (and run perpendicular to) the rafters to achieve an eave on each gable end—and they also provide ventilation space,” Wilson says. “This is common in simple barn construction, but also typical of Japanese wood temples.”
Webster Wilson designs a cedar-wrapped ADU in Portland, Oregon, for a grandmother and her visiting grandchildren.
The rear facade with custom pool.
The outdoor dining space that extends from the living area of the primary residence is protected from mosquitoes with the use of screens in a timber frame. Large roof overhangs protect the interior from the sun.
Wood slat shading devices on the “outer wrapper” of the home help to modulate solar heat gain in the hot, often harsh, Texas climate.
The colors of this home are like wrapping paper: bright, cheery and unabashed (even the exterior doors are painted in a striking yellow). Plus, when guests stay at this open one-bedroom, one-bathroom retreat, they’ll leave with a custom gift made by a local artist. This rental includes several amenities such as a pool and bicycles for riding into town.
This well-appointed home boasts cheerful, design-minded interiors. The backyard provides a seemingly endless list of activities: Guests can swim in the saltwater pool, play bocce on the at-home court, or follow the sun in the several seating areas.
If the walls of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home could talk, they’d have some pretty interesting stories to share. It was once the home of Hollywood’s legendary casting director, Bill Tinsman. Guests that stay in this home can still feel the presence of a glimmering era with numerous celebrity photographs dotting the interior of this clean-lined space.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Custom steel corner windows allow the interior to expand into the exterior spaces, making the modest home feel much larger than it actually is.
The majority of the house is clad in earth-tone modular brick. The brick was chosen for its durability, low maintenance, and the texture and pattern it lends to the elevations.
The deck, which overlooks the uninterrupted forest, has been left uncovered so the inside of the house receives ample natural light throughout the year.
“The height of the new extension has been kept low, while still keeping all interior spaces on one level,” says the firm. “This approach led us to establish the project’s design identity in detail and materiality rather than in a ‘grand architectural gesture.’"
The new brick-and-wood pavilion faces north for optimal sun exposure.
The homeowner designed the seven-foot-deep pool and concrete breeze wall themselves.
The backyard evokes the serenity of a Japanese Zen garden with a beautiful leaning tree and a shou sugi ban shed.
A new covered seating area was created on the existing redwood deck, with hanging basket lamps inspired by decorations Sharp created for the couple's wedding.
The three-story structure designed by BattersbyHowat Architects gets nearly wall-to-wall exposure to the south, and the terraces block sunlight when the sun is highest during the hottest months.
The home is designed to encourage outdoor circulation, but nearly all at a single story, to allow the clients to age in place.
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