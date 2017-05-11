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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : post/pools, tubs, showers : small

Outdoor Post Lighting Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

At night, Goldfarb and Landers have often held philanthropic events in the central courtyard. The pool and jacuzzi are not original.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.