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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : post/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub

Outdoor Post Lighting Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Another one of Panorama Glass Lodge Iceland’s stargazing cabins is just a quick 30-minute drive from Reykjavík at Hvalfjörður (Whale Fjord). The glass-encased vacation rental includes a hot tub, so you can take your stargazing outside.