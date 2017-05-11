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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : post/patio, porch, deck : tile

Outdoor Post Lighting Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.