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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : post/patio, porch, deck : large

Outdoor Post Lighting Large Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The house was opened up as much as the budget allowed, with oversized windows and patio doors leading to a terraced deck with a series of seating areas cascading down to the landscaped path.
"One of Steph’s goals for the project was to connect the interior to the backyard, both visually, and functionally—she is an avid grill master," says Davis. The grill and a fire pit are centerpieces the family uses regularly.
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
The living room sports original tiling, the Bizerte sofas from CB2, LED string lights from Costco, and a fresh coat of Backdrop’s ‘Supermoon’ exterior paint.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
A view of the backyard.
The unique residence features a 1,500-square-foot deck.
The newly landscaped yard is virtually maintenance free and features modern concrete hardscapes, as well as wood decking—perfect for alfresco entertaining.
Green Roof and Ocean View
View from the rooftop.