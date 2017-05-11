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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : post/locations : side yard

Outdoor Post Lighting Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
These sliding doors lead to the kitchen and a sitting room.
The unique residence features a 1,500-square-foot deck.
Backyard elevation