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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : post/locations : garden

Outdoor Post Lighting Garden Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
At night, Goldfarb and Landers have often held philanthropic events in the central courtyard. The pool and jacuzzi are not original.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Backyard elevation