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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : post/landscapes : hardscapes

Outdoor Post Lighting Hardscapes Design Photos and Ideas

The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
At night, Goldfarb and Landers have often held philanthropic events in the central courtyard. The pool and jacuzzi are not original.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
see thru fire place
outdoor fireplace at golden hour
A view of the backyard.
These sliding doors lead to the kitchen and a sitting room.
The newly landscaped yard is virtually maintenance free and features modern concrete hardscapes, as well as wood decking—perfect for alfresco entertaining.
Green Roof and Ocean View
coastal midcentury modern // entry + drought-tolerant landscaping