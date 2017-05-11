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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : post/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Post Lighting Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
These sliding doors lead to the kitchen and a sitting room.
The unique residence features a 1,500-square-foot deck.
The newly landscaped yard is virtually maintenance free and features modern concrete hardscapes, as well as wood decking—perfect for alfresco entertaining.