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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : landscape/pools, tubs, showers : swimming

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
"Since we're completely off grid we operate off of hauled water, so we have three 1,800 gallon tanks that get filled up every other week. But for those same reasons, people off the grid don't really have pools because they're hard to maintain, but we did it anyway."
designed by Estúdio Minke
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Warm summer nights by the pool.
Sunset photo by Tomoko Matsubayashi
Any chance they get, the active family takes a dip in the backyard pool, often with a running start from sliding doors in the living room.
The sweeping roof and courtyard glows underneath the moonlight.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
A tall, U-shaped extension wraps around the original home, creating a spacious courtyard with a pool at the center.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
At 34 stories up, the jacuzzi offers an unparalleled view of The Strip.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
Since land in downtown LA comes at a premium, most hotel pools are relegated to rooftops. Hotel Figueroa's ground-level pool is an extravagant and beloved original feature that adds to the property's character and lively social scene.
pool
Front of the house.
Perspective from the garden in front of the house.
Outdoor Living
Villa Rosa. Exterior view. North
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
from Pavilion looking at the master suite, family room and lofted kitchen
from the pool looking west into sunset
At dusk, the light-colored home glows like a lantern in the desert sky.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Pool, garden
In seaside Tuscany, Italian architecture firm FABBRICANOVE realized a villa that embraces modern lines and the mild climate.
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