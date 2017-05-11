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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : landscape/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
To date, the pair and their pals have built a compound complete with sheds, tree decks, a pavilion, a wood-fired hot tub, an outhouse, an outdoor shower, and, now, a redwood cabin where an ever widening network of friends gather for skill-sharing workshops and events.
The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
An upcoming visit from a friend who needed a break from wedding planning gave the couple the incentive to finish the tree deck, which has a wood-fired hot tub on the lower level.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
"The homeowners hoped to transform their lot into a unified, beautiful, indoor-outdoor oasis linking their home, yard, and a new backyard shed in a designed experience where every detail would come together to compose the many smaller sub-spaces into an integrated whole," notes the design firm.
Along the glass sliding doors, a wooden bench extends to the apex of the room to capture stunning views of the rural landscape.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool