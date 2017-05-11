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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : landscape/patio, porch, deck : wood

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
Leafy branches reach over the wall of the covered walkway which is supported by black structural steel. Windows offer a glimpse into the restaurant kitchen.
Garden
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
The house was opened up as much as the budget allowed, with oversized windows and patio doors leading to a terraced deck with a series of seating areas cascading down to the landscaped path.
"One of Steph’s goals for the project was to connect the interior to the backyard, both visually, and functionally—she is an avid grill master," says Davis. The grill and a fire pit are centerpieces the family uses regularly.
For maximum impact, the three designers sited the home adjacent to a lake, providing expansive views and heat reduction during the day.
On a bluffside lot in San Francisco, architect Anne Fougeron oversaw the renovation of a 1960s home, transforming a series of ill-conceived updates made over the years.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
"Since we're completely off grid we operate off of hauled water, so we have three 1,800 gallon tanks that get filled up every other week. But for those same reasons, people off the grid don't really have pools because they're hard to maintain, but we did it anyway."
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
Interior ceiling beams continue externally to give sense of extended living spaces inside to outside. Timber battens to cement sheet add texture to the exterior light weight walls
Luciano Kruk perforates a concrete volume with glass walls to fashion a simple yet elegant vacation home in the province of Buenos Aires. On a quiet lot populated with aged pinewood, Luciano Kruk designed a modest vacation home for three sisters and their families. The 807-square-foot, two-level home is ensconced in its forest setting. The firm employed board-formed concrete inside and out to connect the building with its environment. "Pine planks were used to set the formwork so that the partitions, as well as the slabs, would preserve the texture of the wood veins in an attempt to establish a harmonious dialogue with the bark of the local trees," said the firm.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Roof Deck
An upcoming visit from a friend who needed a break from wedding planning gave the couple the incentive to finish the tree deck, which has a wood-fired hot tub on the lower level.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
North elevation
Exterior feels like barn
A view of the backyard.
Stargazing Portal
Exterior
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
David Latimer, CEO and founder of New Frontier Tiny Homes
Over time, the rough-sawn cedar siding and cement panel finishes develop a natural patina, so the exterior of the cabin harmonizes with the colors of the woodlands.
The couple added sliding doors so that the deck could become an extension of the living area.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
pool
foyer
Glass Facade
view to new addition from rear lawn
Front of the house.
Perspective from the garden in front of the house.
View from the rooftop.
View from courtyard toward the house
View from courtyard toward the house
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
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