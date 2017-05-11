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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : landscape/patio, porch, deck : tile

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
Originally designed in 1957 by SOM partner Roy O. Allen, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Briarcliff Manor has been meticulously restored, while many of its original midcentury design details have been preserved and even emphasized. In fact, much of the design is reminiscent of the work of midcentury luminaries like Ludwig Mies van Der Rohe and Philip Johnson.
Attached to the pool is a single pitch steel-framed pavilion with an outdoor kitchen and dining area. The shelter provides additional outdoor living space for the family to congregate.
View of West Patio