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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : landscape/patio, porch, deck : planters

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
Entrance.
View from courtyard toward the house
The innovative cladding system of concrete panels doubles as a rainscreen, protecting the structure from the elements and providing increased thermal efficiency.
Exposed concrete, metal, and concrete panel cladding—chosen for their ease of maintenance—are the predominant materials.
Private garden with deck
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Shadows of the pergola at rear yard patio