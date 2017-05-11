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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : landscape/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The house was opened up as much as the budget allowed, with oversized windows and patio doors leading to a terraced deck with a series of seating areas cascading down to the landscaped path.
"One of Steph’s goals for the project was to connect the interior to the backyard, both visually, and functionally—she is an avid grill master," says Davis. The grill and a fire pit are centerpieces the family uses regularly.
An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
"The house's two main façades express both shelter and exposure. On the north, clear expanses of glass reveal ocean and coastline views; long strips of translucent channel glass dapple the light, playing on the sea's shimmering surface. The south façade, clad in copper, which wraps over the roof, is mostly enclosed, offering a retreat from the forces of nature. Roof overhangs on the east and west protect the windows and the front door from the harshness of sun and wind,
In a twist on Tudor Revival, one of only a few styles permitted in the neighborhood they raised the living area above a terrace. “The layout was all about how to fit the program within the very particular limitations of this site,” says architect César Becerra.
Faced with a number of challenges, including the protection of a cluster of centuries-old olive trees, 51-1 Arquitectos devised an unusual plan for a house in Lima, Peru. In a twist on Tudor Revival, one of only a few styles permitted in the neighborhood they raised the living area above a terrace. “The layout was all about how to fit the program within the very particular limitations of this site,” says architect César Becerra.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Courtyard
Courtyard- Social area
Warm summer nights by the pool.
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
Eames chairs surround the live-edge dining table on a terrace.
Any chance they get, the active family takes a dip in the backyard pool, often with a running start from sliding doors in the living room.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
With ample seating and an illuminated landscape, the backyard can facilitate easy entertaining.
A tall, U-shaped extension wraps around the original home, creating a spacious courtyard with a pool at the center.
Originally designed in 1957 by SOM partner Roy O. Allen, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Briarcliff Manor has been meticulously restored, while many of its original midcentury design details have been preserved and even emphasized. In fact, much of the design is reminiscent of the work of midcentury luminaries like Ludwig Mies van Der Rohe and Philip Johnson.
The north- and south-facing walls of the home are mostly glass, which provide views of the surrounding mountains.
The heavy stucco walls provide shade, and they also help separate the more private areas of the home from the public ones.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
The Olmos Park Residence sits in an established neighborhood in San Antonio. Heavy limestone walls screen neighbors on both sides, while the fourth side opens up to a verdant flood basin.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
The villa features two large terraces which overlook the swimming pool and provide panoramic city views.
Comfortable and welcoming, the Kay collection features a two-seater sofa, an armchair and an ottoman.
The decks span an area of 2,000 square feet.
A choice of dining areas, either partially protected or enclosed with glass and light wooden louvers.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
see thru fire place
The living area features a Le Bombole ’07 sofa by Mario Bellini for B&amp;B Italia, a Chieftan chair by Finn Juhl, and a rotating hanging stove by FireOrb. The poufs are by Tazi Designs.
An aerial view of the rooftop deck.
The rooftop deck is a great place for alfresco dining in the summer.
The rooftop deck looks out to city views.
The roof is sheathed in asphalt shingles and is complemented by charred timber siding.
A Zen rock garden on one of the balconies with a Vitra Tip Ton chair.
The couple added sliding doors so that the deck could become an extension of the living area.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
The open floor plan wraps around the central atrium.
Light is particularly important during the dark Pacific Northwest winter.
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
Since land in downtown LA comes at a premium, most hotel pools are relegated to rooftops. Hotel Figueroa's ground-level pool is an extravagant and beloved original feature that adds to the property's character and lively social scene.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
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