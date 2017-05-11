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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : landscape/landscapes : vegetables

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Vegetables Design Photos and Ideas

Garden
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The 10-Star Home is a design collaboration between Clare Cousins Architects and The Sociable Weaver. The shapely exterior blends into the surrounding landscape.
View from the garden on the cantilevers.
Villa Rosa. Exterior view. North
Garden and greenhouse
A new stone patio connects living spaces to the rural site beyond.