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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : landscape/landscapes : raised planters

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Raised Planters Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
Garden
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
Interior ceiling beams continue externally to give sense of extended living spaces inside to outside. Timber battens to cement sheet add texture to the exterior light weight walls
At the terrace, the team replaced or rebuilt brick and concrete as needed. They also stripped and resealed exterior wood elements and incorporated new native landscaping throughout.
An aerial view of the rooftop deck.
The rooftop deck is a great place for alfresco dining in the summer.
The rooftop deck looks out to city views.
The roof is sheathed in asphalt shingles and is complemented by charred timber siding.
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
Since land in downtown LA comes at a premium, most hotel pools are relegated to rooftops. Hotel Figueroa's ground-level pool is an extravagant and beloved original feature that adds to the property's character and lively social scene.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
A full look at the exterior of the home from the backyard.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Rear view as guest inn entry from the bottom side
East Elevation Entry Detail
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
Private garden with deck
The lounge sofa on the balcony surrounds a gas-powered fireplace to create a cozy afternoon hang out spot.
Here is a peek at the exterior at night. As you can see, floor-to-ceiling sliding windows open onto a decked bamboo patio.
Back patio
Entrance Court
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Desert Midcentury Modern Landscape
Front deck and facade
Working with a limited budget, First Lamp designed and built one principle architectural flourish: exposed Douglas fir rafters that would weather to a brighter red over the years and accent the white siding.
The studio occupies the corner of a backyard filled with carefully-tended plants. They positioned the studio at the yard’s far corner, diagonal from the main house’s back door, to create a path through the garden that would engage visitors in landscape.
In addition to the retention of the building's envelope, many original elements were reworked and reused throughout the renovation.
Front outdoor area
Street view, frontal, dusk
Street view, dusk
Rear Yard & Facade
View of West Patio