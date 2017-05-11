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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : landscape/landscapes : hardscapes

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Hardscapes Design Photos and Ideas

Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
Garden
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
In a twist on Tudor Revival, one of only a few styles permitted in the neighborhood they raised the living area above a terrace. “The layout was all about how to fit the program within the very particular limitations of this site,” says architect César Becerra.
Faced with a number of challenges, including the protection of a cluster of centuries-old olive trees, 51-1 Arquitectos devised an unusual plan for a house in Lima, Peru. In a twist on Tudor Revival, one of only a few styles permitted in the neighborhood they raised the living area above a terrace. “The layout was all about how to fit the program within the very particular limitations of this site,” says architect César Becerra.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Luciano Kruk perforates a concrete volume with glass walls to fashion a simple yet elegant vacation home in the province of Buenos Aires. On a quiet lot populated with aged pinewood, Luciano Kruk designed a modest vacation home for three sisters and their families. The 807-square-foot, two-level home is ensconced in its forest setting. The firm employed board-formed concrete inside and out to connect the building with its environment. "Pine planks were used to set the formwork so that the partitions, as well as the slabs, would preserve the texture of the wood veins in an attempt to establish a harmonious dialogue with the bark of the local trees," said the firm.
The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
Phoenix design-build firm The Construction Zone renovated an old concrete-and-steel barn, turning it into a sleek new guesthouse with an open-plan, three-room layout. Completed for approximately $300,000, the 790-square-foot adaptive reuse project carefully preserves the character of the existing structure while upgrading it to match the modern aesthetic of the main residence.
Any chance they get, the active family takes a dip in the backyard pool, often with a running start from sliding doors in the living room.
The sweeping roof and courtyard glows underneath the moonlight.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
The gabled form of the building is sliced open at the entrance to reveal a deliberately placed tree. This building houses four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen; the main living spaces are located in the second building.
The heavy stucco walls provide shade, and they also help separate the more private areas of the home from the public ones.
“We had these incredible live oak trees, and so we built the house around the trees and the view,” says Raike.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
The Olmos Park Residence sits in an established neighborhood in San Antonio. Heavy limestone walls screen neighbors on both sides, while the fourth side opens up to a verdant flood basin.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
The home's lush surroundings.
At the terrace, the team replaced or rebuilt brick and concrete as needed. They also stripped and resealed exterior wood elements and incorporated new native landscaping throughout.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
The villa features two large terraces which overlook the swimming pool and provide panoramic city views.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
The decks span an area of 2,000 square feet.
see thru fire place
The living area features a Le Bombole ’07 sofa by Mario Bellini for B&amp;B Italia, a Chieftan chair by Finn Juhl, and a rotating hanging stove by FireOrb. The poufs are by Tazi Designs.
A view of the backyard.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
A Zen rock garden on one of the balconies with a Vitra Tip Ton chair.
L'Horizon is a desert-chic, luxury, no-kids-allowed getaway that feels like a private club. The top-notch design helped earn the property it's a spot as a recent member of Leading Hotels of the World.
The open floor plan wraps around the central atrium.
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