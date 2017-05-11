Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Outdoor Landscape Lighting Wood Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
Garden
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
The House features a seating area and fire pit by the main entrance. "It’s a great way to experience the peace and serenity of the outdoors," says Tarah.
When arriving at the property, a sign directs guests down one path for the workspaces (The Loft) and another for the guesthouse (The House). "We knew that having separate entrances and not connecting the spaces internally would be the trick to keeping each space separate and private," says Tarah. "We spent a lot of time thinking through the walking paths that led to each space and considering how to make them cohesive while serving different functions."
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
designed by Estúdio Minke
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
The couple and their friends spent hours clearing brush and felling at-risk oak and madrone trees. “There was no view at all,” Molly says. “You had to duck and peek through thick oak brush just to see that there was anything on the horizon.”
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
The home's lush surroundings.
A choice of dining areas, either partially protected or enclosed with glass and light wooden louvers.
North elevation
Exterior feels like barn
A view of the backyard.
The roof is sheathed in asphalt shingles and is complemented by charred timber siding.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
David Latimer, CEO and founder of New Frontier Tiny Homes
The couple added sliding doors so that the deck could become an extension of the living area.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The couple installed external Kichler lighting which provides the perfect, low-energy nighttime lighting. And, a Kichler lighting complete with a Bluetooth speaker is the perfect accessory.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
The fenced-in backyard includes outdoor dining and a small green-roofed storage unit.
A full look at the exterior of the home from the backyard.
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
"The homeowners hoped to transform their lot into a unified, beautiful, indoor-outdoor oasis linking their home, yard, and a new backyard shed in a designed experience where every detail would come together to compose the many smaller sub-spaces into an integrated whole," notes the design firm.
Back patio
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
The courtyard in the center of the compound opens with a lovely lap pool.
Architect: YAMAMAR Design, Location: San Francisco, California
Shadows of the pergola at rear yard patio
Front deck and facade
An outdoor shower is concealed in the side yard and features a weathered cedar slat enclosure.
Underneath the raised deck, a play structure was formed out of vertical grain cedar slats. Punched openings reveal the playfulness, and is topped by a glass guard with button clips and large starphire glass panels. The modeled, integral color stucco carries the industrial feel from the inside to the outside, and the Weatherwood Stain on the cedar finishes this look.
The yard is at the lowest elevation on the property, and was carved out to have a place for the family to play and relax. The turf is by Heavenly Greens. The space features clear heart cedar boards with a reactive stain by Weatherwood Stains. The 30 foot green wall in implemented in segments and features built in drip irrigation. The mirrored solar reflector, which appears to have just dropped out of planetary orbit, grabs southern light and reflects it into the home and exterior spaces.
Working with a limited budget, First Lamp designed and built one principle architectural flourish: exposed Douglas fir rafters that would weather to a brighter red over the years and accent the white siding.
Courtyard featuring the Live Oak Tree. The neutral tones on the homes exterior act as a canvas to nature showing a play of light on the exterior of the home throughout the day
Innovative path lighting
