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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : landscape/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Leafy branches reach over the wall of the covered walkway which is supported by black structural steel. Windows offer a glimpse into the restaurant kitchen.
The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
In the coastal town of Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia, local practice Harley Graham Architects elevates the Australian "garden studio" with this 646-square-foot granny flat. Named Marvel Street Studio, the guesthouse is an addition to a home designed by Paul Uhlmann.
With ample seating and an illuminated landscape, the backyard can facilitate easy entertaining.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
The gabled form of the building is sliced open at the entrance to reveal a deliberately placed tree. This building houses four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen; the main living spaces are located in the second building.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
The roof is sheathed in asphalt shingles and is complemented by charred timber siding.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
A full look at the exterior of the home from the backyard.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Front of the house.
Back facade of the house says more. This giant window from ceiling to floor and almost in full width of the house, is responsible for the second light planning inside.
Rosewood garden gate. Unsealed , the rosewood with grey naturally over time.
The lounge sofa on the balcony surrounds a gas-powered fireplace to create a cozy afternoon hang out spot.
The narrow, elongated pool with a vertical green wall can be seen from inside the apartment.
the architectural language of the building is articulated within the relationship among the small open courtyards
Rear Yard & Facade