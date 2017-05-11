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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : landscape/fences, walls : retaining

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Retaining Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
The home's lush surroundings.
At the terrace, the team replaced or rebuilt brick and concrete as needed. They also stripped and resealed exterior wood elements and incorporated new native landscaping throughout.
Set in the center of The Manzoni is a courtyard with a custom-made, forest-green marble table designed by Testi and JKL Design Studio flanked by lush greenery on three sides. The aluminum chairs are by Shapes.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
The couple added sliding doors so that the deck could become an extension of the living area.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
view to new addition from rear lawn
West Elevation @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
Outdoor Living
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool