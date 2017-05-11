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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : landscape/fences, walls : concrete

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Concrete Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Phoenix design-build firm The Construction Zone renovated an old concrete-and-steel barn, turning it into a sleek new guesthouse with an open-plan, three-room layout. Completed for approximately $300,000, the 790-square-foot adaptive reuse project carefully preserves the character of the existing structure while upgrading it to match the modern aesthetic of the main residence.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
The gabled form of the building is sliced open at the entrance to reveal a deliberately placed tree. This building houses four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen; the main living spaces are located in the second building.
The north- and south-facing walls of the home are mostly glass, which provide views of the surrounding mountains.
Comfortable and welcoming, the Kay collection features a two-seater sofa, an armchair and an ottoman.
An aerial view of the rooftop deck.
The rooftop deck is a great place for alfresco dining in the summer.
A Zen rock garden on one of the balconies with a Vitra Tip Ton chair.
Over time, the rough-sawn cedar siding and cement panel finishes develop a natural patina, so the exterior of the cabin harmonizes with the colors of the woodlands.
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
Kellogg spent five years working on the house, and the structure was completed in 1993.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
view to new addition from rear lawn
Entrance.
The innovative cladding system of concrete panels doubles as a rainscreen, protecting the structure from the elements and providing increased thermal efficiency.
Exposed concrete, metal, and concrete panel cladding—chosen for their ease of maintenance—are the predominant materials.
Outdoor Living
Villa Rosa. Exterior view. North
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
from Pavilion looking at the master suite, family room and lofted kitchen
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Desert Midcentury Modern Landscape
Back patio and outdoor living room. Board form concrete fireplace