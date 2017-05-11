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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : hanging/patio, porch, deck : planters

Outdoor Hanging Lighting Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The living room sports original tiling, the Bizerte sofas from CB2, LED string lights from Costco, and a fresh coat of Backdrop’s ‘Supermoon’ exterior paint.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
Whitney created an outdoor dining area on the porch just outside the kitchen.
A covered patio just off the living room is accessible via custom doors. "The use of the large steel sliding and stacking doors allowed the volume to open up and make the home feel much more expansive that it really is," says Knight.
A limestone terrace beckons off the main living areas. The white outdoor chairs are from IKEA.
The food cart specializes in smoked meat sandwiches. It sits on a patio event space that can hold up to 300 people with seating for 80.