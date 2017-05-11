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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : hanging/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Hanging Lighting Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The outdoor living space of the Birch Le Collaboration House features a wood-burning fireplace under large, covered porch.
Outdoor dining area.
Outdoor living area in covered porch.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
see thru fire place
The living room connects to a small balcony.
Outdoor area/balcony
Wooden deck of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.