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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : hanging/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite

Outdoor Hanging Lighting Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
If you already have a projector, white sheets and some popcorn are all you need to create your own outdoor cinema. Alternatively, you can set up a backyard screening with a monitor, TV stand, and an extension cord.
Carstensen landscaped the backyard and added a simple fire pit circle with chairs. He updated the deck, replacing the vertical posts with screens to create a more open feeling.
In the rear courtyard, Steve spent three days demolishing a rock grotto, which had been installed in the 1970s, with a jackhammer. Its boulders found new life as hardscaping near the pool. “I’m glad we could repurpose those boulders,” Jessy says, “I hate adding to landfill.”
The Olmos Park Residence sits in an established neighborhood in San Antonio. Heavy limestone walls screen neighbors on both sides, while the fourth side opens up to a verdant flood basin.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
The 1908 greenhouse from the Lyndsay Mansion has been repurposed into a dining pavilion. During the restoration, it was revealed that Soriano had perfectly arranged the home to line up with the original greenhouse.
The repurposed and restored open-air dining pavilion provides guests with a lush backdrop.
ONE@Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan
After cleaning up the landscape, the team custom-made a few benches for the backyard and added gravel from Penn’s Stone Supply. The string lights and West Elm Planters add a stylish touch.
The interior courtyard is one of the best rooms in the house, embracing daylight and shadows. Originally designed to hold a tree at the center, the courtyard now includes a fire pit.
A striped hammock is perfectly placed for relaxing and taking in the sunset.
In Sonoma, California, a historic farmhouse receives a contemporary makeover. Large sliding doors allow for seamless indoor-outdoor connection.
For the landscape and redesigned pool area, Terremoto kept “their movies simple and elemental,” matching the subtractive approach taken in the house. The firm collaborated with Farnham on the design of the long-span pergola, which is cleverly engineered to only need four support posts.
861 Lovell Avenue in Mill Valley, California is surrounded by redwood trees and offers that California dream of living an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Sounds of the Cascade Falls stream in from the East, while the afternoon sun floods the courtyard and swimming pool to the West.
The landscaping outside the master bath.
"The stone wall slightly protrudes above the roofs and highlights the simple forms guided by the plot’s shape," says Elorduy. "The wall draws a series of slopes and counter slopes providing the house with a singular geometry."
Carstensen updated the deck, replacing the vertical posts with screen to create a more open feeling.
Carstensen landscaped the backyard and added a simple firepit circle with chairs. This seating area merges easily with the new screened porch.
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond