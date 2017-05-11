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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : hanging/locations : slope

Outdoor Hanging Lighting Slope Design Photos and Ideas

Troy and Dianna Shurtz used the doors of the shipping container to create a screen that offers privacy for the hot tub.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
A private terrace is an extension of the interior living spaces. A canopy provides protection while not interrupting the surrounding vistas.
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
Sliding pocket doors create a seamless connection between the indoor living areas and the north-facing deck.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The patio looks out to captivating views.
The second rocky outcrop, seen in the background, almost seems to "invade" the indoor/outdoor patio space at the rear of the home, reasserting nature into the built environment.
The grand indoor/outdoor terrace—with its killer view—is the focal point of the upper level.
A stone staircase leads to the lower level.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
A look at the spectacular landscape.
The cedar-lined terrace has a fire pit which provides excellent additional space for outdoor entertaining.
The expansive terrace creates a smooth transition to the outdoors.
Backyard elevation