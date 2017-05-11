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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : hanging/locations : front yard

Outdoor Hanging Lighting Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Turning a shipping container into a home is rarely as simple as it sounds, but design studio LOT-EK set out to prove that these vessels could become the raw material for an efficient prefab construction process with a house in upstate New York. Victoria Masters, Dave Sutton, and their daughter, Bowie, live in the six merged containers.
The Shurtzes framed the windows and doors with oak timbers that offsets the glossy black-painted corrugated siding of the home.
Troy and Dianna Shurtz used the doors of the shipping container to create a screen that offers privacy for the hot tub.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The original main house.
Pine decking on the porch adds warmth to the home's exterior, which is sided with metal.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
The Olmos Park Residence sits in an established neighborhood in San Antonio. Heavy limestone walls screen neighbors on both sides, while the fourth side opens up to a verdant flood basin.
Each unit at Palm Canyon Mobile Club features decks, carports, and fenced-in yards.
The lodge has a new front patio with plenty of seating.
The windows are Anderson100 Fibrex Windows.
The roof overhang provides protection from solar heat gain and the elements.
Located just a block from the beach next to the popular Heisler Park, Hotel Joaquin is in an ideal home base for adventure and exploration.
The doors are Fiberglass ThermaTru.
The addition increased the floor area of the single-level house to 2,228 square feet.
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming listed 340 Croton Lake Road for $12,950,000.
The oversized entry door and hardware are by Arcadia.
861 Lovell Avenue in Mill Valley, California is surrounded by redwood trees and offers that California dream of living an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Sounds of the Cascade Falls stream in from the East, while the afternoon sun floods the courtyard and swimming pool to the West.
Jay and Melissa embraced the general configuration of the original house, which was a low, broad home that stretches out horizontally. While they remodeled and renovated the two wings on the sides, the blue sections are original. The cedar and stucco elements were new additions.
On the terrace, Air chairs by Jasper Morrison for Magis surround an oak table with black trestle legs. The limestone used to build the original structure was sourced from a quarry less than a half-mile away.
The brick walls of Casa TM were covered in white stucco, a minimalist choice that sets the stage for the pared-back interiors.
Two walls of glass frame the atrium, filling the home with natural light and a strong sense of the outdoors.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
Sliding external screens provide privacy and shade from the sun.
Both Christopher Florentino and his 1963 Gene Leedy-designed home stand out in their quiet Florida neighborhood.
"The most challenging part of the design was fusing the old part of the house with the new addition," says principal architect Alex Terry. The character and architectural integrity of the single-level 1950s ranch house was thoughtfully reconsidered during the addition and remodel. The home’s front porch, typical of the period, was refreshed with Ipe decking and railing.
An up-close look at the Scandi-style steel porch columns.
The existing home has been painted a crisp white, while timber elements and brick flooring lend warmth to the space.
The 2,466 square foot, two-level home features three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.
The outdoor terrace features an infinity pool and spacious deck.
The Yard and living room
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
Anna’s house is a version of the DublDom 2.87, which has a starting price of 2.87 million rubles (about $46,000). The structure features a porch at each end lined in stained plywood. Anna surveys the countryside from under the gabled roof.
South / West view
The view at night.