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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : hanging/lighting : landscape

Outdoor Hanging Lighting Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The house was opened up as much as the budget allowed, with oversized windows and patio doors leading to a terraced deck with a series of seating areas cascading down to the landscaped path.
"One of Steph’s goals for the project was to connect the interior to the backyard, both visually, and functionally—she is an avid grill master," says Davis. The grill and a fire pit are centerpieces the family uses regularly.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The couple and their friends spent hours clearing brush and felling at-risk oak and madrone trees. “There was no view at all,” Molly says. “You had to duck and peek through thick oak brush just to see that there was anything on the horizon.”
Landscape designer Lillian Montalvo swapped disparate plantings for a cohesive plan centered on a pergola. The elevated, covered deck acts like a less constricted gazebo with more air flow.
A tall, U-shaped extension wraps around the original home, creating a spacious courtyard with a pool at the center.
The north- and south-facing walls of the home are mostly glass, which provide views of the surrounding mountains.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
The Olmos Park Residence sits in an established neighborhood in San Antonio. Heavy limestone walls screen neighbors on both sides, while the fourth side opens up to a verdant flood basin.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
The home's lush surroundings.
The villa features two large terraces which overlook the swimming pool and provide panoramic city views.
see thru fire place
A view of the backyard.
Over time, the rough-sawn cedar siding and cement panel finishes develop a natural patina, so the exterior of the cabin harmonizes with the colors of the woodlands.
The couple added sliding doors so that the deck could become an extension of the living area.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
The open floor plan wraps around the central atrium.
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
Since land in downtown LA comes at a premium, most hotel pools are relegated to rooftops. Hotel Figueroa's ground-level pool is an extravagant and beloved original feature that adds to the property's character and lively social scene.
View from the rooftop.
Back patio
Architect: YAMAMAR Design, Location: San Francisco, California
The Master Suite on the end of the house has corner windows to enjoy the view.
In addition to the retention of the building's envelope, many original elements were reworked and reused throughout the renovation.
A modern mix of unpretentious, yet luxurious design elements resulted in an awe-inspiring, sophisticated and lighthearted living space with a seamless transition between indoors and out. The extraordinary high ceilings and volume contributes to its welcome feeling.
Backyard elevation
The view at night.