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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : hanging/landscapes : walkways

Outdoor Hanging Lighting Walkways Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
What used to be the driveway is now a private side patio where the family regularly eats dinner. Ikea chairs join a table the couple made themselves.
In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
Bob sits in the entry courtyard with his dog, Goya.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The living room sports original tiling, the Bizerte sofas from CB2, LED string lights from Costco, and a fresh coat of Backdrop’s ‘Supermoon’ exterior paint.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
A cedar deck, built-in bench, and Fermob Costa table and chairs under a new porch roof serve as a year-round dining area.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
If you already have a projector, white sheets and some popcorn are all you need to create your own outdoor cinema. Alternatively, you can set up a backyard screening with a monitor, TV stand, and an extension cord.
Folding glass doors open from the living room to the red cedar porch.
Christoph Kaiser, principal at Kaiserworks, reimagined a 1955 grain silo as a 340-square-foot home in Phoenix, Arizona. The corrugated, steel-clad house is 18 feet in diameter and features a 26-foot-high ceiling and a 17-foot operable slot window that fames views of the city. While the exterior displays a wonderfully industrial aesthetic, the interior is surprisingly cozy. "I wanted a warm interior, almost if you designed Wurlitzer to tend to all human needs and then slid it into one cylinder," says Kaiser, who employed built-in furniture, a spiral staircase, and a mezzanine bedroom with an in-wall projector for the ideal movie-watching experience.
The original main house.
A courtyard along the side yard provides additional entertaining space off the kitchen. Large sliding doors and windows from Western Window Systems provide a sightline out the glazed rear of the home.
Landscape designer Lillian Montalvo swapped disparate plantings for a cohesive plan centered on a pergola. The elevated, covered deck acts like a less constricted gazebo with more air flow.
In Orange, California, a 1964 Model OC584 Eichler home designed by architect Claude Oakland was recently updated as a four-bedroom, two-bath home with an expanded master bathroom. The central outdoor atrium to the home is typical of the open-plan, indoor-outdoor style of living that Eichler homes are known form.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
A roof of horizontal slats filters the harsh light and creates moody shadows.
The home's lush surroundings.
This home's prefabricated components were all made in Marmol Radziner’s home-building factory near Los Angeles, and trucked over to the one-and-a-half-acre site.
Cuffhome paired up with friend and artist, Bradley Duncan. "He has a way with making moments using outdoor containers and plants," they say.
In the distance, a large outdoor living room is nestled into the surrounding vegetation. "It is a house that invites the senses, and encourages movement and occupation of a complex suite of indoor and outdoor enclosures," says the firm.
A large opening in the kitchen lets it overlook the courtyard, and a covered walkway provides easy circulation and protection from the elements to further encourage inhabitants to engage with the setting.
The upper level has access to the pool area via an outdoor staircase. The lower level features doors with porthole windows repurposed from one of Rados' company's ships.
A striped hammock is perfectly placed for relaxing and taking in the sunset.
For the landscape and redesigned pool area, Terremoto kept “their movies simple and elemental,” matching the subtractive approach taken in the house. The firm collaborated with Farnham on the design of the long-span pergola, which is cleverly engineered to only need four support posts.
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
"A three-foot platform raises the main floor level from the ground, protecting the house against recurring floods," explains the firm. "This difference of level between the interior and exterior was used to create sloped gardens that work as thermal buffer zones."
A limestone partition wall screens the indoor courtyard from the garage.
The brick walls of Casa TM were covered in white stucco, a minimalist choice that sets the stage for the pared-back interiors.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
A modern, barn-style house in Byron Bay, Australia.
Sliding external screens provide privacy and shade from the sun.
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
The food cart specializes in smoked meat sandwiches. It sits on a patio event space that can hold up to 300 people with seating for 80.
The Madrona by NODE is a 750-square-foot, zero-net energy guest house. Grid-tied, it stores energy with battery backup.
Connected to the plunge pool, this ground-level terrace with a fireplace is perfectly positioned for beach views.
Located along the heavy steel back wall, the entry pathway is one of the home's several interstitial spaces designed to reinforce connection with nature. The soffit and wall siding are maibec wood.
The 2,466 square foot, two-level home features three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.
The Yard and living room
Outdoor area/balcony
Back patio
The pool area.
The spacious 14,531-square-foot Soori Residence, which can accommodate up to 12 adults, has lawns, pavilions, and outdoor decks with barbecue and bar facilities. It also has its own private infinity pool, gym, spa rooms, and kitchen. The resort features three dining outlets, a spa offering traditional Balinese health and beauty treatments, and The Courtyard Boardroom for corporate events.
New outdoor dining space is defined and by a custom concrete and wood bench with steel trellis above .
Architect: YAMAMAR Design, Location: San Francisco, California
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
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