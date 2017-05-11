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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : hanging/landscapes : boulders

Outdoor Hanging Lighting Boulders Design Photos and Ideas

A crooked little fisherman cottage gets a new lease on life in the hands of owners Jamie Kwong and his wife, Ingrid, who renovate the seaside shack with an eco-friendly approach that includes recycled and repurposed materials wherever possible. Located across the bay from Australia’s Palm Beach, the Little Black Shack has been made available to rent for your next dream vacation getaway.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Each unit at Palm Canyon Mobile Club features decks, carports, and fenced-in yards.
The Pool House seen at night.
Each level opens up to green space, creating a breezy, indoor/outdoor connection. Furniture by OKHA—the Hunt Sofa, the Nate, Nicci Nouveau, and Vince and Miles Armchairs—outfit the living spaces.
The open floor plan wraps around the central atrium.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
Sliding external screens provide privacy and shade from the sun.
"The house features two distinct approaches," says Schiller. "The family arrives via a long dirt road to the back side of the house, shaped as a single-story barn. Below the house, guests park in a dirt pull-off and arrive via a long grass path through meadow grasses, entering the house from the south via a wide, glue-laminated exterior stair."
The landscaping outside the master bath.
The outdoor terrace features an infinity pool and spacious deck.