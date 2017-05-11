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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : hanging/fences, walls : wood

Outdoor Hanging Lighting Wood Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
A crooked little fisherman cottage gets a new lease on life in the hands of owners Jamie Kwong and his wife, Ingrid, who renovate the seaside shack with an eco-friendly approach that includes recycled and repurposed materials wherever possible. Located across the bay from Australia’s Palm Beach, the Little Black Shack has been made available to rent for your next dream vacation getaway.
The open-plan lower level flows into a covered patio through bifold doors by Loewen. The shingles, made of Alaskan yellow cedar, were pre-stained off-site in seven earthy hues. For maintenance, they will require a new UV topcoat every two-to-three years. The Condesa chairs are by Innit Designs.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Carstensen landscaped the backyard and added a simple fire pit circle with chairs. He updated the deck, replacing the vertical posts with screens to create a more open feeling.
Christoph Kaiser, principal at Kaiserworks, reimagined a 1955 grain silo as a 340-square-foot home in Phoenix, Arizona. The corrugated, steel-clad house is 18 feet in diameter and features a 26-foot-high ceiling and a 17-foot operable slot window that fames views of the city. While the exterior displays a wonderfully industrial aesthetic, the interior is surprisingly cozy. "I wanted a warm interior, almost if you designed Wurlitzer to tend to all human needs and then slid it into one cylinder," says Kaiser, who employed built-in furniture, a spiral staircase, and a mezzanine bedroom with an in-wall projector for the ideal movie-watching experience.
The original main house.
The couple and their friends spent hours clearing brush and felling at-risk oak and madrone trees. “There was no view at all,” Molly says. “You had to duck and peek through thick oak brush just to see that there was anything on the horizon.”
Outdoor living area in covered porch.
In Orange, California, a 1964 Model OC584 Eichler home designed by architect Claude Oakland was recently updated as a four-bedroom, two-bath home with an expanded master bathroom. The central outdoor atrium to the home is typical of the open-plan, indoor-outdoor style of living that Eichler homes are known form.
Large cedar-clad openings connect the interior living spaces to the courtyard. The bright and airy main living spaces wrap around the courtyard.
The home also has a private rooftop deck with city views.
Multiple beams and glass walls throughout the project create a sense of indoor/outdoor continuity.
A spacious deck beautifully frames dramatic canyon and city views.
Beyond the large pedestrian gate, “which is really the home’s front door,” says Gottschalk, “the house begins to reveal its strong indoor and outdoor relationship. Blurring the boundary between the two is a key design element.”
Just off the master bedroom is a private deck complete with its own outdoor claw-foot tub—saved from the original home.
The Trex elevated wraparound deck is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
A deck with seating.
The home's lush surroundings.
The main pool deck seamlessly transitions into the den.
The pool deck has a resort-like feel.
A covered patio just off the living room is accessible via custom doors. "The use of the large steel sliding and stacking doors allowed the volume to open up and make the home feel much more expansive that it really is," says Knight.
The backyard is an outdoor sanctuary filled with foliage and natural wood.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
Finished with a ceiling and dining table set, the second-floor patio is an optimal entertaining space.
“I love the way the house looks from the exterior,” Legge says of the patio. “It has a gauzy, ethereal feeling to it.”
In a residence recently completed by GEN M ARCHITECTURE, the direction of the roof slope helps distinguish different parts and rooms of the home.
The side patio, adjacent to the kitchen, offers additional outdoor living space with casual seating and an integrated concrete bench.
Each unit at Palm Canyon Mobile Club features decks, carports, and fenced-in yards.
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
Sliding pocket doors create a seamless connection between the indoor living areas and the north-facing deck.
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
The ivy-covered terrace has three access points from inside the apartment.
A wall covered in graphite-colored Ann Sacks tile runs from the kitchen out to the covered porch. Similarly, the sheetrock ceiling and the concrete flooring are extended from inside to outside—a cost-saving measure that provides visual continuity. The Hot Mesh outdoor dining chairs are by Blu Dot.
The windows are Anderson100 Fibrex Windows.
The roof overhang provides protection from solar heat gain and the elements.
ICON developed its Vulcan I 3D printer over a period of about two years. The gantry-style printer on rails is mobile and weighs about 2,000 pounds.
The doors are Fiberglass ThermaTru.
The upper deck, surrounded by a glass rail, is an ideal spot to enjoy panoramic Portland views.
An outdoor poolside shower and toilet.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
This is the first permitted 3D-printed home ever completed. ICON completed the 3D-printed portion of the home in about 48 hours.
The addition increased the floor area of the single-level house to 2,228 square feet.
In the distance, a large outdoor living room is nestled into the surrounding vegetation. "It is a house that invites the senses, and encourages movement and occupation of a complex suite of indoor and outdoor enclosures," says the firm.
The horizontally slatted cedar railing bordering the first floor deck is echoed on the second floor balcony.
Masi used Lutron lighting indoors and out for a cohesive look—much like the continuation of mahogany throughout the property.
The oversized entry door and hardware are by Arcadia.
With large expanses of glazing and sliding glass doors that open onto the deck, the 1,500 square feet of the Luna model by Ma Modular is light-filled and open to the outdoors. It has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
A view of the backyard.
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