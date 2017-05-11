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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : hanging/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Hanging Lighting Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Wood decking extends out to the yard.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
A large ipe deck nestled into the hillside is hidden from the road above.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
A complex, angled structure shades and protects the main outdoor living space.
Multiple outdoor living spaces and a wraparound deck emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
The terrace off the main living room features spectacular views of the surroundings.
Pictured on the left is the former cottage that's located on the north side of the house. It houses two bedrooms, a kitchenette, dining area, bathroom, and a mud room.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Outdoor dining area
South / West view
The Master Suite on the end of the house has corner windows to enjoy the view.